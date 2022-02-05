Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VOR opened at $7.93 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Vor Biopharma Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.