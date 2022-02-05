Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $30.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 312.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $995.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

