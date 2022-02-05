W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 866,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,374. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

