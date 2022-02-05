W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $580.00 at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $487.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $364.72 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $62,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.