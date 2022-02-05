Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €100.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.69 ($96.28).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €70.82 ($79.57) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.32. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

