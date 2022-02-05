Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.80 ($2.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £697.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($80,867.98).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

