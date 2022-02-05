Weber Inc (WEBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.12 on Friday. Weber has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62.

Get Weber alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $162,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $761,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.