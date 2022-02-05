WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $46,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

