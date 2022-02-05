Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

