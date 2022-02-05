Wedbush Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.36. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

