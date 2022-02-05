Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.81.

EA stock opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

