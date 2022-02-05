Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $355.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.19.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $267.55 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.