Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $83.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

