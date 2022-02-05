Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to Overweight by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

