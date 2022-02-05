Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 152.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.