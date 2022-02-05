Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.04. 866,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $273,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

