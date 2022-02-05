WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 2,495,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Get WestRock alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.