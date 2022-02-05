Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

WPM traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$51.10. 499,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$59.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

