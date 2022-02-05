William Blair Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $26.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $26.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $31.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $119.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.19 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,823.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,816.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.