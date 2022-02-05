William Blair Comments on Meta Platforms Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

FB stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

