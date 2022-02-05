William Blair Initiates Coverage on Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 311,060 shares of company stock worth $6,621,232.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

