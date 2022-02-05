Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.