Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

GDX opened at $30.40 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

