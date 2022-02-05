Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

