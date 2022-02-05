Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $196.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

