WOO Network (WOO) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. WOO Network has a market cap of $580.16 million and $40.85 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00111753 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,990,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 886,353,580 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

