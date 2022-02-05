Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 106.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

