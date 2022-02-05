WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,724,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

