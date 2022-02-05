Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

