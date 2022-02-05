XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.27

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $9.76. XBiotech shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 55,778 shares.
The company has a market cap of $295.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 91.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.
XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)
XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
