Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of YGRAF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

