Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of YGRAF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.
About Yangarra Resources
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.