Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ENLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,348. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

