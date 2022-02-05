Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

