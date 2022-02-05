Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,662. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

