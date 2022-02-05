Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $9.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth $265,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth $516,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 51,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,223. SRAX has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.89.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

