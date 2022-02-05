Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report sales of $9.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth $265,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth $516,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 51,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,223. SRAX has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.89.
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.