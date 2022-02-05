Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

