Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.10. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

CTLT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. 921,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,163. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79. Catalent has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

