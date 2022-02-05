Zacks: Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,062 shares of company stock worth $57,224,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $77.21. 1,665,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,621. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

