Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report sales of $60.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $225.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $664.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

