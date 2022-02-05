Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce $2.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 million to $3.60 million. Liquidia reported sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 262.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $12.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million.

LQDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 364,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,639. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Liquidia by 654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

