Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.19. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

