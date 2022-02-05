Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.99. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 281,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

