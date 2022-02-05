Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report $26.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.70 million to $27.28 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $116.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $123.85 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $168,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

FGBI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874. The company has a market cap of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

