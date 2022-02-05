Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.76. Post reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on POST. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. Post has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

