Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $47.29. 28,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,307. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

