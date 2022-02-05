Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

ASMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 304,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.