Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

ASMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 304,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

