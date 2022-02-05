Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

BTAI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

