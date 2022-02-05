Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 628,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.97. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.