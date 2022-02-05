Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $336,584,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 110.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after buying an additional 3,720,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 7,964,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,808,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

