Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $183.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.00 million and the lowest is $183.30 million. Photronics reported sales of $152.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $753.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $756.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 1,678.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Photronics has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

